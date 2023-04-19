The death has occurred of Eileen Daly (née Veale)

Clogherbrien, Tralee, Kerry / Ardnageehy, Cork / Waterford City, Waterford

Eileen Daly née Veale of Clogherbrien, Tralee, Co. Kerry and

formerly Ardnageehy, Bantry, Cork & St. John’s Park, Waterford,

died peacefully in Our Lady of Fatima Home on 20th April 2023, adored

wife of Michael, dearest sister of Mary and sister-in-law of the late Betty

Crowley and Gerardine Young.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her nephew Paul, brother-in-law

James, sister-in-law Noreen Hunt, relatives, neighbours and many

friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee (V92 VK71) on Friday

21st April from 6 to 8 pm.

Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee (V92 XA36)

on Saturday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Eileen

will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on

www.stbrendansparishtralee.net). Followed by private cremation.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit,

U.H.K. (via “Donation” link on Rip.ie – Kerry Hospice Foundation), or care

of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Rest in Peace.

House private please.