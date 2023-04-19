The death has occurred of Eileen Daly (née Veale)
Clogherbrien, Tralee, Kerry / Ardnageehy, Cork / Waterford City, Waterford
Eileen Daly née Veale of Clogherbrien, Tralee, Co. Kerry and
formerly Ardnageehy, Bantry, Cork & St. John’s Park, Waterford,
died peacefully in Our Lady of Fatima Home on 20th April 2023, adored
wife of Michael, dearest sister of Mary and sister-in-law of the late Betty
Crowley and Gerardine Young.
Sadly missed by her loving family, her nephew Paul, brother-in-law
James, sister-in-law Noreen Hunt, relatives, neighbours and many
friends.
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee (V92 VK71) on Friday
21st April from 6 to 8 pm.
Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee (V92 XA36)
on Saturday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Eileen
will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on
www.stbrendansparishtralee.net). Followed by private cremation.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit,
U.H.K. (via “Donation” link on Rip.ie – Kerry Hospice Foundation), or care
of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Rest in Peace.
House private please.
