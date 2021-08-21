Eileen Cronin née Manaher, Mail Road Cross, Moyvane and late of Glin Road, Moyvane. A private family funeral will take place for Eileen, with the Requiem Mass being celebrated in the Church of the Assumption, Moyvane, on Wednesday at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in Ahavoher Cemetery, Moyvane.
Predeceased by her husband Mike Joe, parents Michael and Anna, brothers Michael and Tom and baby son Patrick. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughter Aine and her partner Joe, aunt Mary Jo, sisters-in-law, nephews, niece, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, neighbours and her many friends.
