Eamon Houlihan, An Cat Dubh, Ballyferriter, V92 TP02
Reposing at his home on Wednesday evening from 4pm to 8pm. Remains to arrive at Ballyferriter Church on Thursday morning for requiem mass at 11am, followed by interment in Ballywiheen Cemetery. No flowers please, donations if desired to West Kerry Community Hospital.
