Feb 1, 2022 11:02 By receptionradiokerry
Eamon Houlihan, An Cat Dubh, Ballyferriter, V92 TP02

Reposing at his home on Wednesday evening from 4pm to 8pm.  Remains to arrive at Ballyferriter Church on Thursday morning for requiem mass at 11am, followed by interment in Ballywiheen Cemetery.  No flowers please, donations if desired to West Kerry Community Hospital.

