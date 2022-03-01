Advertisement

Eamon D. O' Connor

Mar 3, 2022 09:03 By receptionradiokerry
Eamon D. O' Connor

Eamon D. O' Connor, Dromulton, Currow.

Predeceased by his parents David and Nora, brothers Sonny, Johnny, Fr. George and sister-in-law Josie. Peacefully at home on 1st of March 2022, surrounded by close friends. Eamon will be sadly missed by his relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Daly's Funeral Home, Scartaglen this Friday evening from 7pm to 8pm.  Requiem Mass for Eamon D. O’Connor will take place on Saturday at 11am in The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Currow.

Requiem Mass will be live streamed and may be viewed on this link

https://www.churchservices.tv/coticcurrow

Advertisement

Burial in St. Michael's Cemetery, Killeentierna.

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus