Eamon D. O' Connor, Dromulton, Currow.
Predeceased by his parents David and Nora, brothers Sonny, Johnny, Fr. George and sister-in-law Josie. Peacefully at home on 1st of March 2022, surrounded by close friends. Eamon will be sadly missed by his relatives, neighbours and friends.
Reposing in Daly's Funeral Home, Scartaglen this Friday evening from 7pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass for Eamon D. O’Connor will take place on Saturday at 11am in The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Currow.
Requiem Mass will be live streamed and may be viewed on this link
https://www.churchservices.tv/coticcurrow
Burial in St. Michael's Cemetery, Killeentierna.
