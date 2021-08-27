Advertisement
Dr. Cormac Lyons, Coolacossane, Kanturk.
A private funeral mass for Cormac will take on Tuesday at 2.30pm in the Church of the Immaculate Conception Kanturk
Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/kanturk
Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Enquires to O’Callaghan’s Funeral Director’s Kanturk.
