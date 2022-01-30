Donal (Donie) O' Sullivan, Graigue, Blackwater, Killarney.

On the 29th of January, 2022, Donal (Donie) passed away peacefully in the tender care of the Doctors, nurses and staff at Bantry General Hospital and surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Mary (nee O' Shea). Loving dad of Mag (McCarthy), Teresa (O' Sullivan), Eileen (Murphy), Mary (O' Riordan), Bernie Houlihan) and Michelle (O' Connor), adoring grandfather of Gavin, Gina, Ciara, Shane, Khayla, Caoimhe, Kellie, Michael, Aisling, Patrick, Stephen, Chloe, Sophie, Mark and Adam and cherished great-grandfather of Aoibhe. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchild, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at O' Connor's Funeral Home Kenmare this evening from 6.00pm to 8.00pm.

Removal on Tuesday morning from O' Connor's Funeral Home to Holy Cross Church, Kenmare for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Mass will be live streamed on www.kenmareparish.com

followed by burial in the New Templenoe Cemetery.