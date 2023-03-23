Diarmuid (Dero) Glavin, Riverside Close, Abbeydorney, died peacefully on 24th March 2023 (Daffiodil Day), after a short illness in the tender care of the staff at Mercy University Hospital Cork. Son of the late Ellen and Stephen. sadly missed by his loving family, his sister Betty, brothers Dee and Stephen, brothers-in-law Patsy Loughnane and Denis Kelliher, sister-in-law Kathleen Glavin, cousins, nephews, nieces, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, godchildren, relatives,neighbours and friends.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Reposing at St. Bernard's Church, Abbeydorney, on Sunday, 26th March 2023, from 5.30 pm to 7.00 pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Diarmuid at St. Bernard's Church, Abbeydorney on Monday at 11.00 am (live streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/st-bernards-church-abbeydorney ). Burial afterwards to Kyrie Eleison Cemetery, Abbeydorney, Co. Kerry.

Advertisement

Family flowers only. Donations to the Irish Cancer Society or care of Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee.