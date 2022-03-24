Derry (Jeremiah) Kelliher, Blennerville, and late of Tonavane, Tralee, Co. Kerry.
Reposing at the "Rose Room" Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee , on Sunday 27th March 2022 from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Funeral cortege leaving Hogan's Funeral Home at 10.00am on Monday, 28th March, arriving at St. Brendan's Church, Curraheen, Tralee at 10.30am for 11.00am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Annagh Cemetery.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, in lieu of flowers to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.
Enquiries to Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee.
