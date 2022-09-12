Denis Fealy, The Village, Lixnaw and late of Fortwilliam, Abbeydorney.

Reposing at Buckley/Finucane Funeral Home, The Village, Lixnaw on Wednesday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Arriving to St. Michael's church, Lixnaw, on Thursday morning for 11.00 a.m. Requiem Mass, followed by burial in Lixnaw Lawn Cemetery. Streamlined on https://churchcamlive.ie/lixnaw-parish-live-stream/

House private please. Family flowers only.

Enquiries to Buckley/Finucane Funeral Directors ,Lixnaw

Family Information:

Denis passed away peacefully at his home on the 12th September, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Denis and Bridget and his brothers Thomas and Christy. Denis will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his loving wife Margaret, sons Denis, Andrew, Butch and Brendan and his daughters Denise (Sheehy) and Lorraine (McElligott), his brother John Joe, sons in law Kieran and Maurice, daughters in law Margaret, Linda, Debra and Stella, grandchildren, Anthony, Maurice, Colin, Keith, Dean, Aaron, Brian, Megan, Sinéad, Andrea, Aoife, Ria, Kate and Nathan, Emily, Zoe and Michaela and his dog Patch, niece, nephews, brothers in law and sisters in law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May he rest in peace.