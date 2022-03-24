Dawn Sullivan, Cahirciveen and London
Requiem Mass at 5pm on Monday in St Michael's Church, Sneem.
Burial at 2pm on Tuesday in Shanganagh Cemetery, Co Dublin.
Advertisement
Enquiries to Lynch's Funeral Directors Valentia
Dawn Sullivan, Cahirciveen and London
Requiem Mass at 5pm on Monday in St Michael's Church, Sneem.
Burial at 2pm on Tuesday in Shanganagh Cemetery, Co Dublin.
Enquiries to Lynch's Funeral Directors Valentia
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus
Recommended
Green light for Kenmare glampingMar 24, 2022 13:03
Ireland South MEP says North Kerry landbank ideal landing spot for US imported gasMar 25, 2022 17:03
Ryanair committed to continuing Kerry Dublin routeMar 25, 2022 13:03
Huge potential for job creation in Kerry from Shannon Foynes Port Company investmentMar 25, 2022 13:03
Chairman of owner of Kerry Technology Park resigns postMar 25, 2022 13:03