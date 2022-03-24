Advertisement

Dawn Sullivan.

Mar 26, 2022 09:03 By receptionradiokerry
Dawn Sullivan, Cahirciveen and London

Requiem Mass at 5pm on Monday in St Michael's Church, Sneem.

Burial at 2pm on Tuesday in Shanganagh Cemetery, Co Dublin.

Enquiries to Lynch's Funeral Directors Valentia

