Advertisement

Darby O' Sullivan

Mar 25, 2022 08:03 By receptionradiokerry
Darby O' Sullivan

Darby O' Sullivan, Kendal, U.K. and formerly of Knockbrack, Firies.

Predeceased by his parents Connie & Maureen.  Deeply regretted by his loving wife Anne, daughters; Jackie, Chris & Sarah, son-in-law Jonathan, brothers; Neil, Sean, Brian, Noel, Joe & Patsy, sisters; Elizabeth, Tess & Chris, relatives & friends.  Rest In Peace

Advertisement

Cremation will take place in The U.K. on Tuesday, March 29th, at 2pm.  Memorial Mass will take place at a later date in Kiltallagh Church, Castlemaine.

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus