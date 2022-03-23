Darby O' Sullivan, Kendal, U.K. and formerly of Knockbrack, Firies.

Predeceased by his parents Connie & Maureen. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Anne, daughters; Jackie, Chris & Sarah, son-in-law Jonathan, brothers; Neil, Sean, Brian, Noel, Joe & Patsy, sisters; Elizabeth, Tess & Chris, relatives & friends. Rest In Peace

Cremation will take place in The U.K. on Tuesday, March 29th, at 2pm. Memorial Mass will take place at a later date in Kiltallagh Church, Castlemaine.