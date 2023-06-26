Danny Cahill, Langford Street, Killorglin and formerly of Ardnacnockeen Killorglin.
On June 25th unexpectedly. Beloved husband of Sarah (nee O Sullivan), and adored father of Lucy and her partner Davvee. Son of Mattie and Hannah, brother of Mary (Fitzgerald), Pat & Jerome. His father and mother in law Gearòid & Margaret O Sullivan. Fondly remembered by his brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, work colleagues in O Sullivans Bakery, his neighbours, and many friends including those in LGFA. May He Rest In Peace
Reposing at his residence in Langford Street, Killorglin on Wednesday 28th June 2023, from 4.00pm to 7.00pm.
Funeral will arrive to St James Church Killorglin on Thursday 29th June for Requiem Mass at 10.30am followed by burial in Ardmoniel Cemetery, Killorglin.
Family flowers only
Mass will be live streamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church
Recommended
County final postponedJun 26, 2023 17:06
Former Kerry footballer to coach Killarney basketball teamJun 26, 2023 13:06
Two male climbers rescued from Mount BrandonJun 27, 2023 09:06
Event management company appointed to organise street entertainment during Rose of Tralee FestivalJun 27, 2023 08:06
Gardaí appeal for witnesses after two men reportedly try to set caravan alight near TraleeJun 26, 2023 17:06