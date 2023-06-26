Danny Cahill, Langford Street, Killorglin and formerly of Ardnacnockeen Killorglin.

On June 25th unexpectedly. Beloved husband of Sarah (nee O Sullivan), and adored father of Lucy and her partner Davvee. Son of Mattie and Hannah, brother of Mary (Fitzgerald), Pat & Jerome. His father and mother in law Gearòid & Margaret O Sullivan. Fondly remembered by his brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, work colleagues in O Sullivans Bakery, his neighbours, and many friends including those in LGFA. May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at his residence in Langford Street, Killorglin on Wednesday 28th June 2023, from 4.00pm to 7.00pm.

Funeral will arrive to St James Church Killorglin on Thursday 29th June for Requiem Mass at 10.30am followed by burial in Ardmoniel Cemetery, Killorglin.

Family flowers only

Mass will be live streamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church