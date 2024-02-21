Dan (Donie) O'Sullivan, Stella Maris, East End, Ballybunion and late of Glenlea, Ballyheigue; peacefully on the 19th February 2024 at University Hospital, Kerry.

Predeceased by his parents John Joe and Hannah and his sister Theresa. Sadly missed by his loving family, wife Kay, son Donal, daughters Sandra, Lorraine, Lisa and Shirley, sons-in-law Martin, Johan and Declan, daughter-in-law Jacqui, sister Bridie Ann, brothers Liam and Neilous, brother-in-law John, sisters-in-law Kathleen and Helen, grandchildren Tori, Lucy, Danielle, Dean, Keri, Oshah, Savannah, Orlaith and Niamh, nieces and nephews and his pet dog Fudge.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Hartnett's Funeral Home V92 WTK8, Ballyheigue on Thursday 22nd February from 4-7pm. Requiem mass will take place on Friday 23rd February at 11am in St. John's Church, Ballybunion and burial afterwards to St. John's New Cemetary, Ballybunion.

House strictly private please.

Family flowers only, Donations to the Irish wheelchair Association.

The mass will be livestreamed on www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/ballybunion