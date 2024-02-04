Dan Dennehy of Curraghcullenagh, Camp, Tralee, Co. Kerry, died peacefully on 3rd February 2024, in University Hospital Kerry.

Predeceased by his father Patrick, mother Agnes, sisters Mary and Eileen, brothers John, Patrick, and Tom, nephew Patrick.

Sadly missed by his loving family, his sister Kathleen, sisters-in-law Geraldine and Mary, nieces, nephew, relatives and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Lynch's Funeral Home, Castlegregory, on Monday, 5th February 2024, from 6.00 pm to 7.30 pm. Funeral cortége arriving to St. Mary's Church, Camp on Tuesday morning at 10.45 am where the Requiem Mass for Dan will be celebrated at 11.00 am. (live streamed on https://www.hogansfuneralhome.com). Interment afterwards in Camp New Cemetery.

Enquiries to Lynch's Funeral Home, Castlegregory or Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee on 066 7139128 or 0876865632.