The death has occurred of
Dan Culhane
Dan Culhane, Killeaney, Glin, Co. Limerick. Peacefully, on February 1st, 2024, after a short illness, in his 90th year, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Mary, brother Thomas and sister Annie. Dan will be sadly missed and always remembered by his loving wife Julia (Carr), family- Michael, Thomas, Brigid (Leahy,Clarina), Donal and Brendan,, brothers Jack and Moss, sister Kitty (Moyvane), cousin Mary McSweeney, grandchildren Cian, Niamh, Liam, Maeve, Róisín, Marykate, Áine, Cáit, Ava, Daniel and John Michael, son-in-law Mark Leahy, daughters-in-law Breda, Karena and Johna, sisters-in-law Nora and Breda, nephews, nieces, relatives, lifelong neighbours and a large circle of friends.
MAY HE REST IN PEACE
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, this Sunday from 3.00 pm to 5.30 pm, followed by removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glin. Requiem Mass for Dan will be celebrated on Monday afternoon at 2.30 pm, live-streamed on www.churchservices.tv/glin, followed by burial afterwards in Kilfergus Cemetery, Glin.
No flowers by request. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society Night Nurse Service.
Ní bheidh a leithéid arís ann
