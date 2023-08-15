Cornelius (Con) O Connor, Killelan East, Cahersiveen and formerly of Kimego, Cahersiveen Co Kerry
Reposing in Dalys Funeral Home, Cahersiveen, on Wednesday 16th August from 6-8pm, followed by removal to the Daniel O Connell Memorial Church, arriving at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday 17th August at 11am. Burial afterwards in Reilig Cill Fhaolain. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Valentia Community Hospital.
Family Information:- Predeceased by his sisters Nell, Mary and Joan and his brothers Jack, Jim, Tim, Dan and Mike. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his nieces and nephews and their partners, grand nieces and nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.
May He Rest In Peace
