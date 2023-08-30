Con ‘Connie’ Mc Mahon, Béal, Ballybunion.

Con (Connie) McMahon, died peacefully in the presence of his loving wife and family, in the care of the staff of the Bon Secours Hospital, Cork, on the 28th August. Beloved husband of Peggy, adored father to Lisa, Maura, Shelley, Martina and Conleth. Deeply missed by his grandchildren Isabelle, Martin, Bríaín and Dáire; sons in laws, Liam, Brian, Ed and Liam. Regretted by his brother Denis, sisters Kitty and Marie; sisters in laws, brothers in laws, nieces, nephews, relatives, many friends and neighbours. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Donations if desired, to Kerry Cancer Support Group. May his Soul Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Lynch`s Funeral Home, Ballybunion on Thursday, August 31st from 6.00-8.00pm. Con`s funeral cortege will leave his home to arrive for Requiem Mass in St. John`s Church, Ballybunion at 12 Noon on Friday September 1st. Burial will take place immediately afterwards in Kilconly cemetery.

For those unable to attend, mass will be live-streamed on www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion