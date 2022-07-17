Christopher Higgins, Trien, Kilmorna,Listowel.

Reposing at his mother's residence, 11 Hillside Drive, Athea (V94 TVX4) on Tuesday evening from 6pm to 8 pm.

Funeral cortege will depart from his mother's residence at 10.30 a.m. on Wednesday morning on route to Corpus Christi Church, Knockanure via Trien, Kilmorna for 11.30 a.m. requiem mass. Christopher will be laid to rest in Ahavoher cemetery, Moyvane. Enquiries to Finucane Funeral Directors Moyvane.

Family Information:-

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his mother Margaret (Nee Stack), brothers Adrian (Athea), Michael (Trien, Kilmorna) sisters Martina (Trien, Kilmorna) and Nora (Athea), grandmother, nephews, Patrick, Pauric and David and nieces Emma and Jade, brother in law Dave, sister in law Mag, Aunts, Uncles, cousins and a wide circle of friends.

Advertisement

May he rest in peace.