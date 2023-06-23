Christopher (Christy) McNamara, Church Road, Ballybunion and late of Clounprohus, Moyvane. Peacefully, on June 23rd, 2023, at Millbrae Lodge Nursing Home, Newport, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his wife Noreen and siblings Paddy, Tom, Mike, Jackie and Peggy. Christy will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sons Padraig and Michael, daughters Mary, Helen, Breeda and Nora, grandchildren Luke, Christopher, Jack, Sean, Sebastian, Lilly, Hannah and Darragh, sisters Mary and Joan, daughter-in-law Tara, sons-in-law Pieter and Pat, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.
MAY HE REST IN PEACE
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on this Sunday evening from 4.30 p.m to 6.00 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. John's Church, Ballybunion, on Monday morning at 10.45 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Christy being celebrated at 11.00 a.m, live-streamed on www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining St. John's Cemetery.
Family flowers only,please.
Recommended
Two Kerry businesses in Tripadvisor’s top experiences in IrelandJun 23, 2023 13:06
Dolly Parton look-a-likes head to Listowel for world record attemptJun 24, 2023 10:06
Tralee montessori is first Tusla-accredited outdoor pre-school in IrelandJun 23, 2023 13:06
Festivals and events set to take place across Kerry this weekendJun 23, 2023 17:06
24-hour vigil held in East Kerry for injured manJun 23, 2023 17:06