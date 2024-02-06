Christopher (Christy) Carmody, Glashnacree, Lyreacrompane. Peacefully, on February 4th, 2024, at University Hospital, Kerry. Beloved son of the late Christy and Nora. Christy will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Ann, son Christopher, daughters Amanda and Jennifer, grandchildren Amelia, Hailie, Caolín and Caoimhe, daughter-in-law Lisa, sons-in-law Edward and Nic, brothers Michael and Pat, sister Mary, aunt Margaret, uncle Pat, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. MAY HE REST IN PEACE
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, this Wednesday evening from 6.00 pm to 8.00 pm. Funeral arriving to The Church of the Sacred Heart, Lyreacrompane, on Thursday morning at 10.45 am, with the Requiem Mass for Christy being celebrated at 11.00 am, followed by burial afterwards in Lyreacrompane Cemetery.
Recommended
Willemse appearing before disciplinary panel todayFeb 6, 2024 08:16
Martinez set for spell on the sidelinesFeb 6, 2024 08:16
Man City close the gap at the top with with win over BrentfordFeb 6, 2024 08:16
Kerry Archaeological and Historical Society launches 2024 programme of eventsFeb 6, 2024 07:53
Almost 50% year-on-year rise in fines issued to Kerry motorists for using a mobile while drivingFeb 6, 2024 07:54