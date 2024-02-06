Christopher (Christy) Carmody, Glashnacree, Lyreacrompane. Peacefully, on February 4th, 2024, at University Hospital, Kerry. Beloved son of the late Christy and Nora. Christy will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Ann, son Christopher, daughters Amanda and Jennifer, grandchildren Amelia, Hailie, Caolín and Caoimhe, daughter-in-law Lisa, sons-in-law Edward and Nic, brothers Michael and Pat, sister Mary, aunt Margaret, uncle Pat, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, this Wednesday evening from 6.00 pm to 8.00 pm. Funeral arriving to The Church of the Sacred Heart, Lyreacrompane, on Thursday morning at 10.45 am, with the Requiem Mass for Christy being celebrated at 11.00 am, followed by burial afterwards in Lyreacrompane Cemetery.