Chrissie O'Keeffe née Carmody, Charles Street, Listowel and formerly of Crotta and Abbeydorney. Peacefully, on April 4th, 2024, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Jerry, daughter-in-law Helen, sisters Nora, Peggy and Kitty. Dearly loved and sadly missed by her sons Bernard and Patrick, daughter Carmel, daughter-in-law Clem, grandchildren Kevin, Hugh, Daniel, Luke, Cara-Marie, Niall and Stuart, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.
MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Sunday, April 7th, from 5.30 pm to 7.00 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Monday morning at 11.15 am, with the Requiem Mass for Chrissie being celebrated at 11.30 am, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com , followed by burial afterwards in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel.
Family flowers only, please. House private.
