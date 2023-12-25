Chas Laide, The Cashen, Ballyduff, Tralee, Co Kerry.

Reposing at Lawlor's funeral home on Wednesday evening from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm followed by removal to St. Peter & Paul's Church, Ballyduff. Requiem Mass for Chas will be celebrated on Thursday at 11:00am followed by burial in Rahela Cemetery, Ballyduff. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the Causeway/Ballyduff Dioceses of Kerry website. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care, University Hospital Kerry.

Family Information: Chas Laide, The Cashen, Ballyduff, Tralee, Co. Kerry, died peacefully, surrounded by his family, in the loving care of the staff at the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry, 23rd December, 2023. Pre-deceased by his parents Catherine and Patrick, his sister Kathleen and son-in-law Michael Freemantle. Deeply regretted by his loving family, his wife Chrissie, sons Patrick, Cathal, John and Jimmy, daughter Elaine, grandchildren Darragh, Sarah, Ethan, Alex, Tara, Saoirse, Donnacha and Ciaran, daughters-in-law Laverne, Jacqui, Nora and Amie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, niece Marian, nephew John, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace.