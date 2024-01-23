Charlie Keane, Mein, Knocknagoshel.

Charlie Keane died peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his wife Peggy, his sister Eily and brothers Larry, Eamon and James. He will be sadly missed by his daughters Anne, Elaine and Charlotte, son Cathal, daughter-in-law Mary Ann, sons-in-law Herbert, Sean and Pat, grandchildren, Jack, Cathal, Ella, Finn, Evelyn, Charlie, John and Claire, sister May, brother Kerry, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, his wonderful carers and his many friends. May Charlie Rest in Peace

Reposing at Leahy’s Funeral Home, Knocknagoshel Village this Wednesday evening, January 24th from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass for Charlie will take place in St Mary's Church, Knocknagoshel on Thursday at 11am followed by burial afterwards in Knockane Cemetery. Live streaming of Charlie's Requiem Mass will be available on the St Mary's Church Knocknagoshel Facebook page.