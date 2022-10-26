Catherine O'Sullivan née Joy, Iveragh Road, Killorglin unexpectedly at home on 25th October 2022. Beloved mother of Louise, Tony and Kerry. Cherished nana of Clodagh. Sadly missed by her family Sheila and Seamus O'Neill, Patrick and Kathleen Joy, her daughter-in-law Deirdre, Alan, Kieran and James and her wide circle of family and friends. May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin V93PK66 on Friday, 28th Oct., from 5.00 p.m. to 7.00 p.m. Funeral will arrive to St.James Church. Killorglin on Saturday, 29th Oct., for Requiem Mass at 10.30 a.m. followed by burial to Ardmoniel Cemetery, Killorglin. Mass will be livestreamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church.