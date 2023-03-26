Advertisement

Catherine (Kate) Carmody (née O'Shea), Rockpark Avenue and Connolly Park, Tralee.

Kate passed away peacefully at the wonderful St. Louis nursing home, Moyderwell , Tralee on the 26th March 2023.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her loving husband Mike , sons Jer , Michael and Donal ( Dex), and daughters Mary and Eleanor. Her sisters Eileen , Chris and Anne. Predeceased by her adoring grandson Adrian, her sister Mary and her brother Donie.

Sorrowfully missed by her many grandchildren Danielle, Rebecca , Jane , Emma , Kim, Amy , Jamie , Katie-Anne , Charley, Marc, Jake and Steven and her 2 great grandchildren A.J and Ben, her daughters-in-law Catherine and Annette, sons-in-law Sean and Kenneth.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing Tuesday evening 28th March 2023 in "The Rose Room" Hogan's funeral home, Tralee from 6.00 pm to 8.00 pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Catherine on Wednesday morning 29th March at 11.00 am in Our Lady and St. Brendans Church , Tralee ( live streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net ). Burial afterwards in New Rath cemetery.

Enquiries to John O'Rahilly at Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee on 066 7121119 or 0876865632.