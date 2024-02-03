Catherine Fitzgerald (nee O’Connor), Moulagow, Rathmore. Passed on Thursday, February 1st 2024, at University Hospital Kerry, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family in the wonderful care of the Palliative Care Team and previously cared for at Araglen House, Boherbue. Predeceased by her parents, Denis T and Mary Ellen, beloved wife of the late Michael John. Adored mother of Mossie, Dermie, Den, Mikey, Kieran and Shane, daughters-in-law Denise, Valerie, Deirdre and Siobhán, grandchildren Gerard, Laura, Tina, Dean, Gemma, Amanda, Donnagh, Kieran, Adam, Conor, Sophie and Shayna, great-grandson Kaiden, sisters-in-law Maureen and Debbie, brothers-in-law Seán and Derry, relatives, neighbours and large circle of friends.
Reposing at O'Keeffe's Funeral Home, Rathmore, on Sunday, 4th February, from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. Requiem Mass for Catherine will take place on Monday, February 5th, at 11:00am in the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Shrone, Rathmore. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House strictly private please. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit at University Hospital Kerry or South Kerry Parkinsons Association.
