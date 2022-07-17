Cara Rose Demery, Castlegregory, Co. Kerry. EIRECODE V92 HT62

Reposing at her residence in Castlegregory on Monday, 18th July 2022, from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Funeral Service will take place at 1.30pm on Tuesday, 19th July, at The Church of Ireland, Kilgobbin, Camp, followed by burial at Kilgobbin New Cemetery.

No flowers, please. Donations if desired, in lieu of flowers to the Jack and Jill Foundation.

Enquiries to Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee and Lynch's Funeral Home, Castlegregory.

Family Information: Cara Rose Demery, Castlegregory, Co. Kerry, who fell asleep peacefully on 15th July 2022, in the arms of her loving parents. Though her time on this earth was short, she touched the lives of so many and was deeply loved by all who knew her. Her memory will be cherished by those closest to her, her parents Andrew and Ruth, her sister Beth, her grandparents John and Olga, her grandmother Rosemary (predeceased by her beloved grandfather John), her aunts Anna and Muireann, uncles Dave, John and Dave, cousins Ella, Oscar, Joni, Alice and Noah, extended family, friends and nurses.