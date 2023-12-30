Bridie Enright nee James of Dromature, Ballyheigue

Beloved wife of Jim and dear mother of Maurice, Tom & James.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Thomas, Zara, Aleisha, Joseph, Christopher & Richard, daughters-in-law Bridget, Deirdre & Michaela, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday (31st December 2023) from 3 to 5 pm.

Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Ballyheigue on Monday at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Bridie will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on www.churchmedia.tv/st-marys-church-ballyheigue-1 ).

Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballyheigue.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K., or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.