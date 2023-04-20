Bridget (Bernie) Cooper (née Houlihan), Ballinillane, Ballyhar, Killarney and Kilcornery, Millstreet and late of Lacca West, Ballyduff. Peacefully in the company of her loving family.
Beloved wife of Michael and loving mother of Ann Marie. Sadly missed and dearly loved by her family, son-in-law Mark Leader, her sister Mai (NY), brother-in-law Tim, sisters-in-law Noreen, Bridie, Margaret and Angela, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Predeceased by her brothers John, Pat, Michael, Jim, Christy and Eddie.
"May She Rest In Peace"
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Sunday evening from 4.00pm to 6.00pm. Funeral arriving at the Church Of The Sacred Heart, Ballyhar, on Monday morning at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11.00am, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery.
The Requiem Mass for Bridget (Bernie) Cooper will be live streamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv.
