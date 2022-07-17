Brendan Keane, Milltown, Abbeydorney.

Reposing in the Chapel of Rest in St. Bernard's Church, Abbeydorney on Monday from 7pm until 8.30pm.

Requiem Mass will take place in St.Bernard's Church on Tuesday at 2pm. Burial in Kyrie Eleison Cemetery.

At the request of the family, it would be appreciated that people attending the funeral refrain from shaking hands.

Thank you.

Family Information: Peacefully, on the 15th of July 2022 in University Hospital Kerry. Predeceased by his brothers Seán and P.J.

Brendan will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by his brothers Jimmy, Neilus and Timmy, sisters Margaret and Mary, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Brendan rest in peace.