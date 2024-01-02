Brendan Hussey, Ahamore, Causeway, suddenly at University Hospital Kerry on January 1st 2024. Predeceased by his brothers Murty, Denis and Eamon and his sister Nellie (Whelan). Deeply regretted by his brother Pat (Kilflynn), sisters-in-law Marian and Joan, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Casey's Funeral Home, Causeway Thursday (4th January) from 6:15pm-7:45pm followed by removal to St. John's Church Causeway. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Brendan on Friday morning at 11am, streamed on St John's Church Causeway followed by burial in Kyrie Eleison Cemetery, Abbeydorney.