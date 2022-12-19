Brendan Galvin, (The Black Shop, Castlecove, Killarney, Co Kerry). On the 17th of December, 2022, Brendan passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Carmel, (nee O' Sullivan-Johno). Loving dad of Anita, John, Carmel, Claire, Sheila, Mary, Patricia, Brenda, Kathleen and the late Jane Marie. Adoring granddad of Nicole, Patricia, Éireann, Óisín, Emily, Pearse, Ciara, Ava, Jessica, Fionán, Caoimhe, William, Jane and the late Daniel. Predeceased by his brothers Michael and Fr. Patrick and brother-in-law Vincent.

Sadly missed and dearly loved by his wife, son, daughters, grandchildren, brother Dan, sisters Bridie, Mary and Sheila, daughter-in-law Marie, sons-in-law Pat, Nicholas and Tony, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, great-grandsons, relatives,neighbours and his many great friends.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at his home in The Black Shop, Castlecove, on Tuesday evening (December 20th) from 5.00pm to 8.00pm and on Wednesday evening (December 21st) from 5.00pm to 8.00pm with Rosary on both evenings at 8.00pm. Requiem Mass for Brendan will take place on Thursday morning (December 22nd) at 12 noon in the Church of The Most Precious Blood, Castlecove, which will be live streamed on http://www.mycondolences.ie/live-recorded.php) followed by burial in Coad Cemetery.

Advertisement

Brendan's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.