May 22, 2024 10:13 By radiokerrysport
Europa League In Dublin Tonight
Dublin’s Aviva Stadium is all set to stage its second ever European final tonight.

German Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen face Italian side Atalanta in the Europa League final.

Around 30-thousand supporters have travelled for the game, and kick-off is at 8.

Former Ireland GK Shay Given Thinks both managers tonight have been really impressive

Leverkusen are on an unbeaten run of 51 games in all competitions - their manager Xabi Alonso says it's been an incredible effort from his players, and they're not done yet.

