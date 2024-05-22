Europa League In Dublin Tonight

Dublin’s Aviva Stadium is all set to stage its second ever European final tonight.

German Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen face Italian side Atalanta in the Europa League final.

Around 30-thousand supporters have travelled for the game, and kick-off is at 8.

Advertisement

Former Ireland GK Shay Given Thinks both managers tonight have been really impressive

Leverkusen are on an unbeaten run of 51 games in all competitions - their manager Xabi Alonso says it's been an incredible effort from his players, and they're not done yet.