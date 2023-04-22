Billy Kenny, Mill Road, Killarney and late of Dromyrourk, Muckross, Killarney.

Suddenly but peacefully. Beloved husband of the late Breda and loving father of Paul, Marie, Elaine and Deirdre. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his family, sons-in-law Mike Jefferies and John Foran, daughter-in-law Celia, his much loved grandchildren Kieran, Tara and Niamh, his brother Freddie, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends and his former work colleagues in Pretty Polly and Bewleys. Predeceased by his brothers Pat and Micheál and sisters Christine, Sheila and his twin sister Eileen.

"May He Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney, on Wednesday evening from 4.30pm to 6.30pm, followed by removal to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery. The Requiem Mass for Billy will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral