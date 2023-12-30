Betty O'Connor (née Cotter), Meenganaire, Knocknagoshel and formerly of Dromadda More, Knocknagoshel, died peacefully on December 30th at Aperee Living, Tralee. Predeceased by her husband Dan Jer, baby Mossie and daughter Mary, her parents Mossie and Katie, brothers Bernie and Johnie and sister Noreen.

Betty will be sadly missed by her loving children, her son Jer, daughters Hannah (Browne), Kit (Brosnan) and Carmel (Roche), brother Mossie, sister-in-law Kathleen, daughter-in-law Kathleen, sons-in-law Tommy, Patie, Con and Paddy, 16 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May Betty Rest in Peace

Reposing at Leahy’s Funeral Home, Knocknagoshel Village this Monday evening, January 1st from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass for Betty will take place in St. Mary’s Church, Knocknagoshel on Tuesday at 11:30am, followed by burial afterwards in Knockane Cemetery, Knocknagoshel.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

Live streaming of Betty's Requiem Mass will be available on the St Mary's Church, Knocknagoshel Facebook page.