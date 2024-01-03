Betty Moran of Upper Strand Street, Tralee, died peacefully in her 100th year in the wonderful care of Tralee Community Hospital, on 3rd January 2024, beloved daughter of the late John & Liz and dear sister of the late Jacko, Paddy (Blood), Michael (Gykes), Denis (Mazie), Bernard, Tommy, Jimmy, May (O’Connor) & Breda (O’Sullivan). Sadly missed by her loving family, her nephews & nieces, grandnephews & grandnieces, great grandnephews & great grandnieces, cousins, relatives, all the Kerins O’Rahilly’s GAA Club, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday (5th January) from 6pm to 7.30pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Saturday at 9.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Betty will be celebrated at 10 am (streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee. Rest in Peace.