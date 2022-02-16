Betty Corcoran née Molyneaux, Boolteens East, Keel, Castlemaine and formerly of Ballymacelligott.
Predeceased by her beloved husband Paddy , son T.J., daughter Michelle, grandson Anthony, brothers & sisters; Thomas, Mary, Nora, John & Paddy. Sadly missed by her loving son & daughters; Maureen, Theresa, Trish, James, Deirdre & Loretta, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & many friends.
Reposing at her residence this evening from 5pm to 8pm.
Removal on Friday morning from her residence to St. Gobnait's Church, Keel for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.
Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Mass will be live streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-gobnait-keel-castlemaine
