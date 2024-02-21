The death has occurred of
Bernie Roche
(née Conroy)
Bernie – pre-deceased by her husband Pat, brother Michael, sister Anna.
Cherished mother of Ann, Regina, Catriona and Eric.
Sadly missed by her loving family – son, daughters, grandchildren Sean, Graham, Colin, Leona, Cian, Shane, Nathan, Grace and Adam, great-grandchildren Clayton and Cali, sisters Maura [London] and Ena, sons-in-law Steve and Christopher, brother-in-law Patsy, nephews, nieces, extended family, her life-long neighbours the O’Sheas and wide circle of friends especially Nora, Teresa and Bridget.
May She Rest in Peace
Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home on Friday from 5.30PM to 7.00PM. Funeral arriving to Our Lady and St Brendan’s Parish Church, Tralee on Saturday morning at 10.30AM for 11.00AM Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.
Bernie’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link
www.stbrendansparishtralee.net
Donations in lieu of flowers to a charity of your choice in Bernie’s name.
Recommended
Killarney 'Coffee Cup Project' wins another major awardFeb 21, 2024 13:04
Kerry Group says global dairy markets remain volatileFeb 21, 2024 13:05
Southern region of Ireland was the richest area in all of the EU in 2022Feb 21, 2024 13:20
Lidl Ireland has bought €1 million worth of goods from Kerry suppliersFeb 21, 2024 13:01
The Taoiseach says no matter what happens, services will continue to be provided to clients of St John of GodFeb 21, 2024 13:12