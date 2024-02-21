Bernie Roche (née Conroy)

The death has occurred of

Bernie – pre-deceased by her husband Pat, brother Michael, sister Anna.

Cherished mother of Ann, Regina, Catriona and Eric.

Sadly missed by her loving family – son, daughters, grandchildren Sean, Graham, Colin, Leona, Cian, Shane, Nathan, Grace and Adam, great-grandchildren Clayton and Cali, sisters Maura [London] and Ena, sons-in-law Steve and Christopher, brother-in-law Patsy, nephews, nieces, extended family, her life-long neighbours the O’Sheas and wide circle of friends especially Nora, Teresa and Bridget.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home on Friday from 5.30PM to 7.00PM. Funeral arriving to Our Lady and St Brendan’s Parish Church, Tralee on Saturday morning at 10.30AM for 11.00AM Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.

Bernie’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link

www.stbrendansparishtralee.net

Donations in lieu of flowers to a charity of your choice in Bernie’s name.