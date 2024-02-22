Bernadette Hughes née Telford of Cappaclough East, Camp and formerly Glasnevin, Dublin, died peacefully on 21st February 2024, beloved wife of the late Brendan and dearest mother of Pascal, Jacqueline, Brenda, Rachel and Gareth.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Brendan, David, Paul, Sean, Darren, Arthur, Connor, Mark and Stephen, great-grandchildren Mollaí and Odhrán, sister Olive, daughters-in-law Imelda, Yvonne and Mairéad, partners Pat, Brendan and Gordon, nephews, nieces, her close friend Rose, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday (23rd February) from 6.30 p.m. to 8.00 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Camp on Saturday morning at 10.30 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Bernadette will be celebrated at 11.00 a.m. Interment afterwards in Camp cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. (via “Donation” link below – Kerry Hospice Foundation), or care of The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Rest in Peace.