Anthony Carroll

St. John's Park Tralee
A private family funeral will take place for Anthony with the Requiem Mass being celebrated at 12 noon on Saturday in St. John’s Church, Tralee (streamed on www.stjohns.ie ). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. ( Kerry Hospice Foundation) or the R.N.L.I., care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Beloved son of the late John & Hanna and dear brother of Breda, Michael, Pat, Jerry and the late Seán.
Sadly missed by his loving family, his cherished partner Treasa (Walsh) and her sons Kieran & Ruairí (Fry), his nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends.
