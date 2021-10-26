Anne Corbett née Murphy of the Square, Tralee.
Beloved wife of the late Gerard and dearest mother of Karina & Michael. Sadly missed by her loving family, her grand daughters Greta & Maria, brother Bill, sister Mary, daughter-in-law Egle, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends
Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday from 3 to 5pm for family and close friends.
Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Saturday morning at 9.30am where the Requiem Mass for Anne will be celebrated at 10 am (streamed on www.stjohns.ie).
Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The St. Vincent de Paul Society (www.svp.ie), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
