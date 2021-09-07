Advertisement

Anna Marie (Hannah) Kearney née Cregan, Manchester, England and formerly of Ardmore, Tarbert.

A private requiem mass will be celebrated for Hannah on Friday at 12 noon in St. Marys Church Tarbert.

Interment immediately afterwards at Kilnaughtin cemetery Tarbert.

Hannah’s funeral mass will be streamed live on www.stmarystarbert.com

Those who would like to pay their condolences and are unable to do so are invited to form a guard of honour between St. Mary’s Funeral Home and the Church, from 11:30am on Friday or en route to Kilnaughtin Cemetery at approximately 12:45pm.