The death has occurred of Ann O'Sullivan (née Hanlon)
6 Castle Inch, Bridge Street, Listowel, / Drimnagh, Dublin
6 Castle Inch, Bridge Road, Listowel, Co. Kerry and late of 36 Curlew Road, Drimnagh, Dublin 12. Ann passed away peacefully in the company of her family and cared for by Dr. Patricia Sheahan & her wonderful staff at the Palliative Care Unit of University Hospital Kerry.
Predeceased by her sisters Marge, Pauline & Esme.
Beloved wife of Maurice and dearly loved mother of Gavin, Cian, Triona & Evan, grandmother to Lily and Amelie. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her brother Joe & his wife Mary, brother-in-law Peter, nephews, nieces and extended family.
Rest in Peace
Reposing at her home 6 Castle Inch, Bridge Road, Listowel V31 YY56 from 4.00pm to 7.00pm on Saturday evening (6th May). Private Cremation will take place on Monday, 8th May, at Mount Jerome Crematorium, 158 Harold’s Cross Road, Harold’s Cross, Dublin. D6W HY98
Family Flowers Only Please, donations in lieu to the Kerry Hospice Foundation.
