The death has occurred of

Angela O' Brien, Riverside Close, Abbeydorney and formerly of Droumcunnig, Abbeydorney, Tralee, Co. Kerry. Peacefully surrounded by her loving family in the excellent care of the Palliative Care Unit of University Hospital Kerry.

Sadly missed by her heartbroken son Dean, her loving parents Michael and Kathleen, sisters Catherine (Jones) and Ann, brothers-in-law Jonathan and Johnny, niece Caitlin, nephews Michael and Noel, close friends James and Niamh, aunts, uncle, cousins and many friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing Friday (5th April) at the Day Chapel, St. Bernard's Church, Abbeydorney from 6pm to 8pm Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Angela on Saturday morning at 11am in St. Bernard's Church livestreamed on https://churchmedia.tv/st-bernards-church-abbeydorney followed by burial in Kyrie Eleison Cemetery, Abbeydorney.

House strictly private please.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry