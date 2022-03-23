Alice Relihan (née Mc Carthy)

Alice Relihan (nee McCarthy), Tullacremin, Abbeydorney and formerly of Garrynagore, Lixnaw
Reposing at the Day Chapel of St. Bernard’s Church, Abbeydorney on Friday (25th March) from 6.30 pm to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Bernard’s Church, Abbeydorney on Saturday morning at 10.30 a.m. for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Kilflynn. House strictly private please. Enquiries to The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
On 24th March 2022, beloved wife of the late Jeremiah, dearest mother of Juliette, Margaret and Mary, sister of James, Mary and the late John & Kitty & sister-in-law of the late Sr. Columbia Relihan and Kitty McCarthy nee O’Sullivan
Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren, son-in-law David, sister-in-law Kathleen, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.
