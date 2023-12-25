Abina Riordan (nee Brosnan) Leam, Gneeveguilla, Co. Kerry.

Peacefully, at her residence, on Christmas Eve surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Denis, daughter Joan (Sheehan) and son in law John Sheehan. Sadly missed by her sons Niall and Tadhgie, daughter in law Liz, grandchildren Olivia, Emily, Dylan, Lauren, Nicole and Dean, relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

MAY ABINA REST IN PEACE

Reposing at her residence Leam (P51 TX68), Gneeveguilla on Wednesday, 27th December from 15.00- 17.30. Requiem Mass for Abina will take place on Thursday (28th December) at 11am in the Church of the Holy Rosary, Gneeveguilla. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Abina's Requim Mass can be viewed live from the following link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/church-of-the-holy-rosary-rathmore