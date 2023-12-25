Advertisement

Abina Riordan (nee Brosnan)

Dec 26, 2023 13:58 By receptionradiokerry
Abina Riordan (nee Brosnan)

Abina Riordan (nee Brosnan) Leam, Gneeveguilla, Co. Kerry.

Peacefully, at her residence, on Christmas Eve surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Denis, daughter Joan (Sheehan) and son in law John Sheehan. Sadly missed by her sons Niall and Tadhgie, daughter in law Liz, grandchildren Olivia, Emily, Dylan, Lauren, Nicole and Dean, relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

MAY ABINA REST IN PEACE

Reposing at her residence Leam (P51 TX68), Gneeveguilla on Wednesday, 27th December from 15.00- 17.30. Requiem Mass for Abina will take place on Thursday (28th December) at 11am in the Church of the Holy Rosary, Gneeveguilla. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Abina's Requim Mass can be viewed live from the following link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/church-of-the-holy-rosary-rathmore

 

Advertisement

 

Leave condolence
Share this article
RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus