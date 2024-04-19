Advertisement

Gerard ‘Gerdie’ Murphy

Apr 19, 2024 12:47 By receptionradiokerry
Gerard ‘Gerdie’ Murphy

Gerard ‘Gerdie’ Murphy, Knockananlig (Knock-An-Al-Ig), Castleisland and Vincent Murphy Sports Shop, Killarney Road, Castleisland.

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland on Sunday evening from 4.30pm to 7:00pm.

Requiem mass for Gerard ‘Gerdie’ Murphy will take place on Monday morning at 11;00am in Castleisland Parish Church, followed by burial in St. John's Cemetery, Castleisland.

Mass will be livestreamed on Churchservices.tv

Advertisement

 

Leave condolence
Share this article
RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus