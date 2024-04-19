Gerard ‘Gerdie’ Murphy, Knockananlig (Knock-An-Al-Ig), Castleisland and Vincent Murphy Sports Shop, Killarney Road, Castleisland.

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland on Sunday evening from 4.30pm to 7:00pm.

Requiem mass for Gerard ‘Gerdie’ Murphy will take place on Monday morning at 11;00am in Castleisland Parish Church, followed by burial in St. John's Cemetery, Castleisland.

Mass will be livestreamed on Churchservices.tv