Gerard ‘Gerdie’ Murphy, Knockananlig (Knock-An-Al-Ig), Castleisland and Vincent Murphy Sports Shop, Killarney Road, Castleisland.
Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland on Sunday evening from 4.30pm to 7:00pm.
Requiem mass for Gerard ‘Gerdie’ Murphy will take place on Monday morning at 11;00am in Castleisland Parish Church, followed by burial in St. John's Cemetery, Castleisland.
Mass will be livestreamed on Churchservices.tv
