Michael Mulvihill, (Railway Road, Kenmare and formerly of Clounamon, Ballylongford, (Co. Kerry).

Reposing at O' Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Thursday evening (August 17th) from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Requiem Mass for Michael will take place on Friday morning (August 18th) at 11.00am in Holy Cross Church, Kenmare which will be live streamed on www.kenmareparish.com MASS (live streaming) followed by burial at Holy Cross New Cemetery, Kenmare.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Kenmare Community Nursing Unit.

Family Information:- On the 15th of August, 2023 Michael passed away peacefully in the exceptional care of the Doctors, Nurses and Staff of Bantry General Hospital and in the presence of his loving family. Beloved husband of Sheila (nee O' Sullivan). Predeceased by his parents John and Johanna and his brother John. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his wife, sister Bridie (Ward), sister-in-law Chrissie, Brother-in-law Michael, nephew John, niece Joanne, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace