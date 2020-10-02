Courts Service reminded four years ago about legal obligations in relation to access in Tralee Courthouse

The Courts Service was reminded four years ago about its legal obligations in relation to access in Tralee Courthouse.

In recent years, the poor condition of the courthouse and facilities has been highlighted by public representatives, legal practitioners and court users, with access for those with disabilities being among the issues raised.

Currently, there are no facilities to accommodate wheelchair users at the courthouse on Ashe Street.





The Disability Act 2005 says a public body shall ensure that its public buildings are, as far as practicable, accessible to persons with disabilities.

According to information released through the FOI Act to journalist Anne Lucey, the Courts Service received correspondence from the Disability Federation of Ireland in 2016.

Áine O’Sullivan, Community Development Worker, wrote that she had helped to set up Tralee Access Group, which aims to ensure that Tralee town is accessible for all, including people with a disability, mobility issues or parents with a buggy.

She told the Courts Service that accessibility was an important issue and, as the service knows, it is everyone’s right to access public buildings under the Disability Act 2005.

Last year, Tralee Circuit Court had to sit in Listowel to hear one case, as the defendant was unable to access the Ashe Street court.