Councillor defends his call to support businesses affected by Fungie’s disappearance

A Kerry County Councillor has defended his call that businesses affected by Fungie’s disappearance should receive supports.

Fianna Fáil councillor Breandán Fitzgerald says the dolphin was more than a financial boost; he was part of Dingle.

He is calling on the State to provide support to everyone impacted, adding that supports can take many forms, including a monument or museum to the bottlenose dolphin.

Fungie was awarded a Guinness World Record for being the longest-lived solitary dolphin.

Cllr Breandán Fitzgerald says this is a tough time for the people of Dingle and those who made their living alongside the dolphin: